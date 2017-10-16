Old style round pounds are no longer officially legal tender in the UK - but all is not lost if you keep finding them down the back of your sofa. Up to 450 million of the old £1s are estimated to still be in the public’s pockets despite the official deadline of Sunday 15 October. Some retailers, however, have said they will continue to accept the old coins past the deadline.

PA Wire/PA Images The old round £1 coins are no longer officially legal tender

Tesco said it would give customers a week’s grace, while Iceland, Aldi and Poundland will let people spend it until the end of the month. Greggs has said it will continue to accept the old pound, though has not specified a cut-off date. The Entertainer toy shop has also said they will accept the old-style coins until the end of the year, so any children smashing open those piggy banks to buy Christmas presents will hopefully not be disappointed. If you really want to do some good though, why not donate your old coins to charity? Research by YouGov for the Royal Mint actually found that around 5% of the public planned on donating their leftover coins to a good cause, so here are some initiatives to consider... The Royal Mint and the Treasury have partnered up with Children in Need to encourage the public to donate their old coins to Pudsey’s Round Pound Countdown

Epilepsy Action is running their Pound For Pound initiative to encourage people to give their last pound to help fund campaigns to fight the condition.

Children’s trust The Rainbow Charity are running an initiative called Good Old Pounds to ask people to get involved in collecting old pound coins to help fund their work.

Poverty Child is offering freepost envelopes to anyone who wants to send in their old £1 coins to help their work improving life for street and slum children around the world.

Born Free is encouraging animal lovers to donate their old pound coins to help protect lions, tigers, elephants and pangolins, alongside other endangered wildlife, before the coins become “extinct”.

PA Wire/PA Images The new pound coin is far more secure than its old version