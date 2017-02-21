Olivia Colman feels so unnatural posing for fans with cameras, she gave a recent request by a fan an unusual, if philosophical, response.

Olivia, set to return to our screens with David Tennant in the third series of ‘Broadchurch’ next week, tells Radio Times: “I said something the other day to someone who asked for one. I said, ‘Just because there’s not a photo doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.’ I think they thought, ‘What a weirdo.’”

Despite a series of hits in ‘Broadchurch’, ‘Fleabag’, ‘Rev’ and ‘The Night Manager’, the BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress continues to be baffled by her status as one of the country’s most popular faces.