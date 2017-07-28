Olivia Wilde just upgraded the feminist slogan T-shirt - to a skirt.
The Hollywood actress opted for a black tulle midi skirt emblazoned with the word ‘Feminist’ all over it for her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on Wednesday 26 July.
Wearing a simple black tee - paired with a crimson headband and matching heels - the actress debuted the Alice + Olivia skirt beautifully.
From pink pussy hats to political sloganeering, women’s fashion over the past 12 months has been awash with bold statement-making designs for women’s rights.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 26 July, Wilde shared an up-close snap of the skirt.
“Wore my new favourite skirt on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ tonight,” she wrote.
The skirt, from the brand’s Resort 2018 collection, will be available in stores and online from 28 November.