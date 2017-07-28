Olivia Wilde just upgraded the feminist slogan T-shirt - to a skirt.

The Hollywood actress opted for a black tulle midi skirt emblazoned with the word ‘Feminist’ all over it for her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on Wednesday 26 July.

Wearing a simple black tee - paired with a crimson headband and matching heels - the actress debuted the Alice + Olivia skirt beautifully.