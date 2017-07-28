All Sections
    28/07/2017 10:18 BST

    Olivia Wilde Has Brought Us The Feminist Slogan Skirt, And It's A Game Changer

    Okay ladies, now let's get in formation 💁

    Olivia Wilde just upgraded the feminist slogan T-shirt - to a skirt.

    The Hollywood actress opted for a black tulle midi skirt emblazoned with the word ‘Feminist’ all over it for her appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ on Wednesday 26 July. 

    Wearing a simple black tee - paired with a crimson headband and matching heels - the actress debuted the Alice + Olivia skirt beautifully. 

    Bravo via Getty Images
    Olivia Wilde on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’.

    From pink pussy hats to political sloganeering, women’s fashion over the past 12 months has been awash with bold statement-making designs for women’s rights. 

    Bravo via Getty Images
    Bravo via Getty Images
    Olivia Wilde and Anderson Cooper. 

    Taking to Instagram on Wednesday 26 July, Wilde shared an up-close snap of the skirt.

    “Wore my new favourite skirt on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ tonight,” she wrote. 

    A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

    The skirt, from the brand’s Resort 2018 collection, will be available in stores and online from 28 November.

