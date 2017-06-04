The One Love Manchester benefit concert will still go ahead on Sunday (4 June) evening, in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack.

Police have confirmed the fundraising gig, starring the likes of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Take That, will take place as planned at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

The concert will raise funds for those affected by the Manchester bombing, which saw 22 people killed and many more seriously injured when a bomb was detonated at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month.