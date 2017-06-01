A roll-call of A-list performers is now confirmed to take part in the concert, including Ariana Grande , whose previous concert was the target of the suicide bomber.

The BBC has today confirmed their plans to broadcast the weekend’s huge music event titled One Love Manchester, the special concert being held to honour and raise funds for the victims and their families of last week’s bombing in the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s huge event...

What time is it on?

Between 6.30 – 10pm, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester will join together to simulcast a programme hosted by Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want.

How can you watch and listen?

The concert will be broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC World Service and BBC Radio Manchester, as well as commercial radio. The BBC One coverage will be broadcast from 6.55 – 10pm.

From 7pm all the live music and action from the concert will be featured with Scott, Jo, Phil and Becky providing a unique commentary especially for radio listeners.

Where is it being held?

It’s taking place at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Who’s performing?

The concert will feature performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan with added acts today including Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the event sold out within minutes of going on sale on Thursday. Those who were in attendance at the Ariana concert have been guaranteed free tickets to the tribute show.

Where will the profits from ticket sales go?

All net ticket proceeds from the show will go towards the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.