Orlando Bloom Discusses *Those* Naked Paddle Boarding Photos For The First Time

The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor hit headlines for unexpected reasons when the pictures - which showed him in the buff, steering Katy Perry through the sea - were published, and while he made light of the incident at the time, he’s now shared his thoughts on the matter with ELLE UK.

In the interview, Orlando admits his shock at finding the snaps had been taken, while he enjoyed a holiday with his then girlfriend in Italy.

He tells the magazine: “Yes it was extremely surprising, I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.

“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar.

“We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything.

“So I had a moment of feeling free…What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!”