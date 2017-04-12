Orlando Bloom Discusses *Those* Naked Paddle Boarding Photos For The First Time

Orlando Bloom has addressed those photographs of him naked on a paddleboard, for the first time since their publication in August 2016.
The ‘Lord Of The Rings’ actor hit headlines for unexpected reasons when the pictures - which showed him in the buff, steering Katy Perry through the sea - were published, and while he made light of the incident at the time, he’s now shared his thoughts on the matter with ELLE UK.
In the interview, Orlando admits his shock at finding the snaps had been taken, while he enjoyed a holiday with his then girlfriend in Italy.
He tells the magazine: “Yes it was extremely surprising, I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen.
“I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar.
“We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything.
“So I had a moment of feeling free…What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free. Ha!”
While Orlando hadn’t directly addressed the matter until now, he did making a joke referring to it back in September 2016.
Posting on Instagram, he shared a video of himself running, alongside the caption “when you are chasing down the guy who stole your swimming trunks”.
The photos sent the internet into a spin, inspiring many Twitter users, as well as Alan Carr and David Walliams, who later recreated them in their own unique fashion.
Read the full interview in the May issue of ELLE UK, on sale Thursday 13 April.