The 40-year-old actor used the word - a derogatory term against the travelling community - during an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast show on Wednesday.

The BBC have issued an apology after Orlando Bloom repeatedly used the word ‘pikey’ during a Radio 1 interview.

When Grimmy asked the star if he did his own stunts, he replied: “I’m still a pikey from Kent, boy, I’m still a pikey from Kent. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of me, boy.”

Some annoyed listeners took to Twitter to point out how offensive the word was.

One wrote: “I love that Orlando Bloom keeps saying pikey on Radio 1 when there was a whole feature on there about how offensive that is the other day.”

Another added: “No, Orlando Bloom on @R1Breakfast@BBCR1 , you’re not a ‘pikey from kent’. It’s a racist slur!”

Following the show Grimmy apologised to listeners, saying: “Great to have him on the show, but apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said earlier on.”