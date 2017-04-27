The BBC have issued an apology after Orlando Bloom repeatedly used the word ‘pikey’ during a Radio 1 interview.
The 40-year-old actor used the word - a derogatory term against the travelling community - during an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s breakfast show on Wednesday.
When Grimmy asked the star if he did his own stunts, he replied: “I’m still a pikey from Kent, boy, I’m still a pikey from Kent. You don’t want to get on the wrong side of me, boy.”
Some annoyed listeners took to Twitter to point out how offensive the word was.
One wrote: “I love that Orlando Bloom keeps saying pikey on Radio 1 when there was a whole feature on there about how offensive that is the other day.”
Another added: “No, Orlando Bloom on @R1Breakfast@BBCR1 , you’re not a ‘pikey from kent’. It’s a racist slur!”
Following the show Grimmy apologised to listeners, saying: “Great to have him on the show, but apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said earlier on.”
While a BBC spokesperson said: “As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air. We apologised to listeners afterwards for any offence caused.”
Orlando isn’t the only star getting into hot water over their choice of words during live interviews this week.
Yesterday, Katie Price also got into trouble for using the N-word during an interview on ‘This Morning’.
The ‘Loose Women’ panelist was on ITV daytime show to speak about how trolls have targeted her son Harvey.
Speaking about what Harvey has been called by online trolls, she said: “Someone called him a black, blind n*****.