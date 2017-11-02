All Sections
    Osama Bin Laden CIA Files: 9 Videos Found On Al Qaeda Founder's Laptop

    Who knew he was such a fan of David Attenborough?

    02/11/2017 11:11 GMT | Updated 21 minutes ago

    The CIA has released a new tranche of information on materials seized from Osama bin Laden’s compound.

    A computer recovered in the 2011 US special forces operation that killed the al Qaeda founder contained a somewhat surprising video collection.

    It would appear the man behind 9/11 was a keen fan of cartoons, YouTube and wildlife documentaries.

    Charlie Bit My Finger

    YouTube

     Antz

    Dreamworks

    Chicken Little

    Disney

    Resident Evil

    Constantin Film

    Where in the World is Osama bin Laden

    The Weinstein Company

    BBC Great Wildlife Moments

    BBC

    Home On The Range

    Walt Disney Pictures

    Wallace And Gromit: A Matter of Loaf And Death

     

    Aardman Animations

    Batman Gotham Knight

    Warner Bros Animation

    Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 

    Twentieth Century Fox Animation

    The collection is the fourth release of information taken from the walled compound where bin Laden and his family lived to be made public by the US government since May 2015.

    Materials that still have not been released are being withheld because they could harm national security, are blank, corrupted or duplicate files, are pornographic or are protected by copyright, said a CIA statement.

    “Today’s release of recovered al-Qaeda letters, videos, audio files and other materials provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization,” said CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

    “CIA will continue to seek opportunities to share information with the American people consistent with our obligation to protect national security.”

    MORE:newsCIAAl QaedaOsama bin Laden

