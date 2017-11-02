All Sections
    Osama Bin Laden: CIA Files Show Al Qaeda Chief’s Children In Home Movies

    At the time their father was the world's most wanted man.

    02/11/2017 12:54 GMT | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Home movies of Al-Qaeda kingpin Osama bin Laden’s children and grandchildren have been released by the CIA.

    The never-before-seen clips feature a beaming little girl with her hair in pigtails fastened with pink ribbons, children happily playing on slides and a little boy who has clearly just learned to walk taking more faltering steps.

    Another shows an older man helping some youngsters fire a BB gun at balloons pinned to a board and cans stacked up in a garden.

    CIA
    Footage seized by in May 2011 during a raid on Osama bin Laden's Abbottabad compound show happy scenes of the al Qaeda kingpin's children and grandchildren 
    CIA
    A young girl enjoys time on the swings 

    The children’s pet rabbits, cats and other animals are also seen.

    The happy, relaxed scenes are at direct odds with the terror bin Laden and his organisation brought to the world. At the time they were filmed, the architect of 9/11 was the world’s most wanted man. 

    CIA
    Pretty in pink and smiling widely 
    CIA
    A man instructs two boys on shooting balloons with a BB gun 

    The films were found on a laptop seized during a US raid of his hideout in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011, during which he was killed. 

    Further footage shows bin Laden’s son Hamza at his wedding. Previously only childhood videos of Hamza, now a senior member of Al Qaeda have been publicly seen. 

    They were among nearly 470,000 files released this week by the CIA.

    Bin Laden is believed to have had six wives and up to 24 children. 

    CIA
    A gurgling little boy playfully bites an adult's hand 
    CIA
    Two children smile for the camera 
