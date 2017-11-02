Home movies of Al-Qaeda kingpin Osama bin Laden’s children and grandchildren have been released by the CIA.

The never-before-seen clips feature a beaming little girl with her hair in pigtails fastened with pink ribbons, children happily playing on slides and a little boy who has clearly just learned to walk taking more faltering steps.

Another shows an older man helping some youngsters fire a BB gun at balloons pinned to a board and cans stacked up in a garden.