    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/02/2017 16:31 GMT | Updated 24/02/2017 16:33 GMT

    OSCARS 2017: The Top 10 Most Iconic Academy Awards Dresses Of All Time (Officially)

    Sadly, Celine Dion's back to front gentleman's tux has not made the cut.

    When the stars prepare to step out on Sunday evening for this year’s Academy Awards, they walk in the shiny, perhaps uncomfortable but always dazzling shoes of their predecessors. 

    For, just as it’s kind of important to an actress’s career whether or not she bags an Oscar on the night, it’s beyond imperative that she takes on the red carpet and bends it to her will.

    Many, many have been called. In our (humble) opinion, this select group have been chosen... you may, inevitably, disagree. However, there can be a mere ten names in this particular golden envelope - which is the ONLY reason Celine Dion’s back-to-front man’s white tuxedo jacket is absent from an otherwise complete list...

     

    • 10 Jennifer Lopez
      Robert Gauthier via Getty Images
      In Valentino at the 2003 Oscars. Easy does it. This dress perhaps wouldn't have made the cut in anyone else, but... J-Lo made it a knockout. 
    • 9 Penelope Cruz
      Getty Images
      In Atelier Versace at the 2007 Oscars. A dress of two halves. 
    • 8 Jennifer Lawrence
      John Shearer/Invision/AP
      In Dior Haute Couture at the 2013 Oscars. Best seen vertical, pre-fall. 
    • 7 Halle Berry
      Getty Images
      In Elie Saab at the 2002 Oscars.It takes a very beautiful woman to work this look, with short hair, minimal accessories and lots of arms. Halle is that woman. 
    • 6 Angelina Jolie
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
      In Versace at the 2012 Oscars. With a straight face. 
    • 5 Lupita Nyong'o
      Jordan Strauss/AP
      In Prada at the 2014 Oscars. How to win at your very first attempt. 
    • 4 Cher
      Julian Wasser via Getty Images
      In Bob Mackie at the 1986 Oscars. Still no words. 
    • 3 Charlize Theron
      Getty Images
      In Gucci at the 2004 Oscars. A throwback to the days of proper, straightforward wham-bam Hollywood glamour. 
    • 2 Julia Roberts
      Getty
      In Valentino at the 2001 Oscars. Strangely simple, but unforgettably striking. 
    • 1 Bjork
      Vinnie Zuffante via Getty Images
      In Marjan Pejoski at the 2001 Oscars. Never forgotten. 

    The Oscars will be presented on Sunday night, 26 February. We’ll be reporting live on all this year’s frocks and shocks from the red carpets, as well as the winners live as they’re announced. Stay tuned!

