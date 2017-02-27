As you’ve probably heard by now, the 2017 Oscars ended on a bizarre note, as what can only be described as a gigantic cockup lead to the Best Film accolade being given to the wrong film. Yes, the ‘La La Land’ cast and crew were halfway through their acceptance speeches, when it was revealed that ‘Moonlight’ should actually have been named winner. UPDATE: We Now Know Who Is Responsible For That Monumental Oscars Cock Up

At this point, everyone’s attention soon turned to Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who were charged with announcing the winner, and a calm and collected Warren soon explained why Faye had read the wrong name. Here’s what he had to say: “I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’ “That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.” Obviously by this point, it was simply too late. Oscars history had been made.

All told, it was a big night for both ‘Moonlight’ and ‘La, La Land’, with the films scooping three and seven accolades, respectively. Mahershala Ali’s Best Supporting Actor prize was one of the first to be given out, and he dedicated the win to his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, and the latest addition to their family. He said: “Lastly, I just want to thank my wife, who was in her third trimester during awards season, who just had our daughter four days ago. “I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process, and really carrying me through it all. So thank you, I really appreciate it. Peace and blessings.” Click here to see the full list of 2017 Oscar winners.