After an action-packed awards season that’s brought us moving speeches, bold political statements, impressive live performances, daring fashion moments and more than a few surprise victories, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us - the Oscars 2017 are here.
Prior to finding out which of Hollywood’s biggest stars are being honoured with the most prestigious gongs in the world of cinema, there was the small matter of the red carpet, and when it comes to the Academy Awards, the A-listers in attendance rarely disappoint.
The star-studded guestlist for this year’s bash included celebrated stars like Viola Davis, Ryan Gosling, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, all of whom were nominated for the night’s biggest acting gongs.
All that’s without taking into consideration the rather impressive list of presenters, too, which included past winners and esteemed performers.
Stars as varied as Scarlett Johansson, Jamie Dornan (who we’re sure is awaiting his own nomination in 2018 for ‘Fifty Shades Darker’...), Taraji P Henson, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Aniston, Warren Beatty and Charlize Theron all put in an appearance on the red carpet as they made their way into the biggest event in Hollywood, before taking to the stage later in the evening.
