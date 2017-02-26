After an action-packed awards season that’s brought us moving speeches, bold political statements, impressive live performances, daring fashion moments and more than a few surprise victories, the moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally upon us - the Oscars 2017 are here.

Prior to finding out which of Hollywood’s biggest stars are being honoured with the most prestigious gongs in the world of cinema, there was the small matter of the red carpet, and when it comes to the Academy Awards, the A-listers in attendance rarely disappoint.