Some stars prep for the Oscars as athletes train for the Olympics. Whatever their preference, one thing that is sure to take place is a significant amount of time in hair and makeup.
Here’s a sneak peek at how the stars got ready for the 89th Academy Awards red carpet.
Jessica Biel prepped for some post party pizza.
Naomie Harris fitted in some time for some all important R&R.
Janelle Monáe savoured the moment before she washed her face.
Heidi Klum shared an impressive time lapse of her beauty prep from start to finish.
Viola Davis had a pre-party with her family.
Taraji P. Henson enjoyed the calm before the cracra.
Justin Timberlake ensured her didn’t trip over his laces.
Emma Roberts thanked her “village” who helped her prepare.
Salma Hayek enlisted Charlotte Tilbury’s help to erase signs of the morning after the night before.
Chrissy Teigen presented the award for baby of the year.