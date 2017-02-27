All Sections
    27/02/2017 03:27 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 04:27 GMT

    Oscars 2017: How The Stars Got Red Carpet Ready

    From Emma Roberts to Chrissy Teigen.

    Some stars prep for the Oscars as athletes train for the Olympics. Whatever their preference, one thing that is sure to take place is a significant amount of time in hair and makeup. 

    Here’s a sneak peek at how the stars got ready for the 89th Academy Awards red carpet

    Jessica Biel prepped for some post party pizza.

    Sweating for the red carpet starts early because the need for after party pizza is REAL. #Oscars

    A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

    Naomie Harris fitted in some time for some all important R&R.

    Janelle Monáe savoured the moment before she washed her face.

    The wake up and give thanks. 🙏🏿 #preoscars2017 #hiddenfigures #moonlight

    A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

    Heidi Klum shared an impressive time lapse of her beauty prep from start to finish.

    Oscars Glam from start to finish! @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair #Oscars #Glam ✨✨✨

    A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

    Viola Davis had a pre-party with her family.

     

    My family. Thank you everyone for your love and support!

    A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

    Taraji P. Henson enjoyed the calm before the cracra.

    Woooooosaaaaaaahhhhhh the calm before the CraCra!!! 😂😩😬 #oscars2017 💋💋💋

    A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

    Justin Timberlake ensured her didn’t trip over his laces.

    #Oscars ready

    A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

    Emma Roberts thanked her “village” who helped her prepare.

     

    Salma Hayek enlisted Charlotte Tilbury’s help to erase signs of the morning after the night before.

     

    Chrissy Teigen presented the award for baby of the year.

     

    Conversations