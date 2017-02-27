All Sections
    27/02/2017 07:50 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 14:06 GMT

    Oscars 2017: Sara Bareilles’ ‘Both Sides Now’ Performance Stuns During 'In Memoriam' Tributes

    There wasn't a dry eye in the house.

    The ‘In memoriam’ section of the Oscars is always an emotional affair, but with so many movie greats having died in the last 12 months, this year’s was extra emotional.

    Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was tasked with performing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ as the tribute video for stars including Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder was played, and not a dry eye was left in the house (or the Huffington Post UK office).

    Watch her performance below:

    See what we mean?

    Sara’s performance was preceded by an introduction from Jennifer Aniston, who became emotional while paying tribute to Bill Paxton, who died less than 24 hours before the ceremony.

    Image Group LA via Getty Images
    Images and videos of stars we've lost appeared on the screens 

    The Oscars may have a reputation for being the least interesting of the awards season ceremonies, but this year’s show ended in a rather memorable and eventful fashion, thanks to a monumental cockup with the awarding of the Best Film accolade.

    The prize was given to ‘La La Land’, and the film’s creators were midway through their acceptance speeches when the mistake was spotted and hastily rectified.

    Warren Beatty - who presented the award with Faye Dunaway - did his best to explain what went wrong, claiming that they had been given the wrong envelope.

    We look forward to the enquiry into this one.

