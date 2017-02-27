The ‘In memoriam’ section of the Oscars is always an emotional affair, but with so many movie greats having died in the last 12 months, this year’s was extra emotional.

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles was tasked with performing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ as the tribute video for stars including Carrie Fisher and Gene Wilder was played, and not a dry eye was left in the house (or the Huffington Post UK office).

Watch her performance below: