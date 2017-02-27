All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    27/02/2017 03:44 GMT | Updated 27/02/2017 08:20 GMT

    Oscars 2017 Photos: Here Are All The Pictures From Inside The Academy Awards

    This is what actually goes on during the ceremony breaks.

    Awards season officially came to an end on Sunday (26 February) night, with the Oscars taking place in Los Angeles and obviously, Hollywood’s finest were all out in force for the occasion. 

    With winners including Marhershala Ali and Viola Davis, there were plenty of speeches to keep the audience entertained, but we also had our eyes peeled for all the important things happening elsewhere. 

    Y’know, like two celebrities you never expected to be pals greeting each other, or Viola dashing backstage with her award, grinning and just taking it all in.

    So, here are all the snaps of what was happening in between the speeches... 

    Oscars 2017: All The Pictures From Inside The Ceremony

    READ MORE:

    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmcelebrity galleriesOscarsViola Davismahershala alisunny pawar

    Conversations