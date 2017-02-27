Awards season officially came to an end on Sunday (26 February) night, with the Oscars taking place in Los Angeles and obviously, Hollywood’s finest were all out in force for the occasion.

With winners including Marhershala Ali and Viola Davis, there were plenty of speeches to keep the audience entertained, but we also had our eyes peeled for all the important things happening elsewhere.

Y’know, like two celebrities you never expected to be pals greeting each other, or Viola dashing backstage with her award, grinning and just taking it all in.

So, here are all the snaps of what was happening in between the speeches...