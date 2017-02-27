All Sections
    Oscars 2017: 'Lion’ Star Sunny Pawar Had An Absolute Ball At His First Academy Awards

    He's the winner of our highly-coveted Best Guest accolade.

    It takes a lot to steal the show at the Oscars, but there was early winner for our highly-coveted Best Guest Award at the 2017 ceremony: Lion’s Sunny Pawar

    The child star stunned audiences in the film, which earned multiple Oscar nominations, and when he arrived at the annual event, he didn’t waste anytime in getting the fun started. 

    First up, he greeted Andrew Garfield:

    Christopher Polk via Getty Images

    Then Chrissy Teigen:

    Before striking a pose: 

    Mike Blake / Reuters

    Before giving some interviews:

    Sunny does not speak English, and learnt his ‘Lion’ lines phonetically. 

    Then, inside the theatre, he took his seat just behind Scarlett Johansson and Denzel Washington:

    There are no words for this level of cuteness. 

    Click here for the full list of this year’s Academy Award-winners.

