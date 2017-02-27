It takes a lot to steal the show at the Oscars, but there was early winner for our highly-coveted Best Guest Award at the 2017 ceremony: Lion’s Sunny Pawar.
The child star stunned audiences in the film, which earned multiple Oscar nominations, and when he arrived at the annual event, he didn’t waste anytime in getting the fun started.
First up, he greeted Andrew Garfield:
Then Chrissy Teigen:
Before striking a pose:
Before giving some interviews:
Sunny does not speak English, and learnt his ‘Lion’ lines phonetically.
Then, inside the theatre, he took his seat just behind Scarlett Johansson and Denzel Washington:
There are no words for this level of cuteness.
There are no words for this level of cuteness.
