The 2018 Oscars red carpet was dominated by a trend for all things glistening. After the black out Time’s Up protests at the Golden Globes and the Baftas, the attendees at the 90th Academy Awards, on Sunday 4 March, were ready to shine in metallics and jewels. Scroll down to see all the best dressed celebrities shimmering in satin, sequins, diamonds and gold. Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman ensured she stood out from the very-well-dressed crowd by turning to a tried-and-tested detail - an oversized bow. Kidman’s sharply tailored Armani Prive gown combined a sculpted bodice, with the exaggerated bow detail and a centre split.

The gown gave us flashbacks to the 2007 Oscars when Kidman wore a Balenciaga gown featuring a similarly large bow.

Lupita Nyong’o Lupita Nyong’o gave the Oscars stautette a run for its money in this otherworldly black and gold Versace gown.

The ‘Black Panther’ actor’s stylist revealed to E! that she was wearing a traditional Rwandan hairstyle with gold woven through.

Emma Stone The clash of red and pink in Emma Stone’s Louis Vuitton trouser suit is a visual treat (not to mention it tones with the backdrop).

Stone continued to mix and match various shades of red and pink in her makeup look too.

Margot Robbie Margot Robbie was announced as Chanel ambassador shortly before the ceremony, so it was little surprise when she turned up in a couture gown by the fashion house. The ‘I, Tonya’ star’s stylist Kate Young told Vogue she wanted the dress to be “the most fancy and luxurious, but also cool. The plastic handbag and embroidery keep it modern.”

Daniel Kaluuya We love the contrast in finishes between Daniel Kaluuya’s bronze velvet Brunello Cucinelli tux jacket with black silk lapels and his patent Tod’s brogues.

Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior gown is single-handedly making the case for the return of the spaghetti straps. Plus it’s far more practical for climbing over chairs than a strapless number.

Sally Hawkins Sally Hawkins may have given the impression her Armani Prive gown was light as a feather as she moved along the red carpet but she told reporters who asked what she was wearing it was “something that weighs a tonne of bricks”.

Tiffany Haddish Eritrean-American comedian Tiffany Haddish chose to honour her father by wearing a zuria, a hooded dress worn by women in Eritrea . “My father is from Eritrea and he passed away last year—and he said one say I would end up here; and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honour my people, so I’m honouring my fellow Eritreans,” she told E!

Allison Janney Allison Janney’s Reem Acra gown took this winter’s trend for extra long sleeves and transformed it into these elegant sweeping statement cuffs. The ‘I, Tonya’ star accessorised with Jimmy Choo heels, a Roger Vivier clutch and a Forevermark necklace.

Taraji P. Henson Taraji P. Henson also worked a statement sleeve in her Vera Wang nearly naked gown, which she paired with Jimmy Choos.

Rita Moreno Rita Moreno wore the very same dress she wore to collect her Oscar for ‘West Side Story’ in 1962. Read more about the dress that’s been hanging in her closet for all those years here.

Octavia Spencer Octavia Spencer has a knack for regal dressing and this forest green gown looked fit for a princess.

Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman is earning himself a reputation for having an eye for a standout suit. This one is Givenchy Haute Couture.

Viola Davis Viola Davis won the award for the most fun fashion statement on the red carpet in this vibrant pink Michael Kors gown. Hands down.

Laura Dern The ‘Twin Peaks’ star and original Time’s Up signatory brought some old school glamour to the red carpet in Calvin Klein. Like Kidman she knows how to wear a statement bow.

Danai Gurira Danai Gurira’s light-blush Gabriela Heast gown toned beautifully with her white detailing on the left side of her shaved head.

Gal Gadot This dress was made for dancing.

Sandra Bullock Sandra Bullock also jumped on the sequins bandwagon in this Louis Vuitton ombré black-and-gold metallic gown.

Helen Mirren Helen Mirren offset the simple silhouette of her fishtail gown with a dazzling diamond and sapphire statement necklace and matching earrings.

