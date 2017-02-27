So… where do we even start with this?

Sunday (26 February) night’s Oscars ended in an unusual fashion, when the Best Film award was handed to the wrong film.

And we don’t mean this in the sense of “oh, ‘Moonlight’ deserved to win”, we mean: Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope, and the ‘La, La Land’ team were halfway through their speeches when the error was revealed.

