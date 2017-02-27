So… where do we even start with this?
Sunday (26 February) night’s Oscars ended in an unusual fashion, when the Best Film award was handed to the wrong film.
And we don’t mean this in the sense of “oh, ‘Moonlight’ deserved to win”, we mean: Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope, and the ‘La, La Land’ team were halfway through their speeches when the error was revealed.
UPDATE: We Now Know Who Is Responsible For That Monumental Oscars Cock Up
Quite frankly, it was a bit of a shock. This is the actual Oscars, after all.
Warren quickly made his excuses - which were a bit of a blur, it was all a lot to take in - and in the meantime, Twitter got to work digesting it all.
Responses at the start were mainly filled with disbelief:
Then there was “brb, checking if everybody actually saw that, DID IT REALLY HAPPEN??”:
And then finally, the jokes rolled in…
We need a lay down.