All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    24/02/2017 17:10 GMT | Updated 24/02/2017 17:31 GMT

    Oscars 2017: 13 Things You Didn’t Know About The Academy Awards (VIDEO)

    From ‘Titanic’ To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’.

    On Sunday (26 February) evening, the stars of the big screen will walk the most important red carpet of them all - yes, it’s time for the Oscars.

    The 89th Annual Academy Awards means two things for us Brits - firstly, if you’re anything like us, you’ll insist that you’re not going to stay up too late, only to find yourself sitting in front of your laptop cheering the Brit winners - fingers crossed, Dev Patel! - at 4am.

    Second, you’re going to need some fun facts for office chatter. While we can’t help you with soldiering through a lack of sleep on Monday - the facts? We’ve got them covered.

    Check out the video above…

    18 Stars Who’ve Surprisingly Never Won An Oscar
    MORE:ukfilmOscars

    Conversations