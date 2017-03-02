Amid the commotion on stage when ‘Moonlight’ was announced as the winner of Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, director Barry Jenkins was so distracted he was left unable to give the acceptance speech he’d wanted to.

However, now that things have died down (a little), he has now shared what he’d hoped to say after the win.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Barry explained the speech is deliberately short as “Best Picture is a producer’s award”, but he does still manage to make a poignant statement about representation in cinema.