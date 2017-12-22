How To Have The Most Sustainable Christmas Ever

Mince pies, cocktails, tree chocolates. One of the most delightful things about the Christmas period is that it’s socially acceptable, and pretty much expected, to have loads of everything.

But the idea of a more sustainable Christmas can seem impossible when you factor in the build up of non-recyclable cards and unwanted presents, not to mention the amount of delicious food that is often thrown away when the celebrations are finished.

A shocking survey from Sky Ocean Rescue revealed the true extent to Christmas waste heading straight for the bin.

While 84% of Brits are concerned that too much plastic packaging is used on gifts, one quarter of us (26%) admit to throwing away Christmas present packaging. In fact an estimated 200 million sheets of wrapping paper will also be thrown away this Christmas, which is enough to wrap around the earth’s circumference twice.

But, while 7 in 10 (69%) Brits find the amount of waste unacceptable, many are unsure how to recycle Christmas waste or cut down on consumption.

Here are some tips to how to make your Christmas more sustainable this year.

Use recyclable wrapping paper

Unfortunately, the pretty glitzy wrapping paper that is so popular at Christmas is not so great for the environment. The majority of the glitter is not biodegradable, and the shinier paper contains elements of non-recyclable plastic.

Why not use old newspaper or magazine paper, so that at the end of the festivities you can recycle the wrappings? Just be careful to take off any sellotape before.

For a festive touch, tie it all together with ribbon that can be reused year after year.