1.2 Million To Suffer From Dementia By 2040, Study Suggests

More than 1.2 million people in England and Wales will have dementia by 2040, new research suggests.

People are living longer lives, which is fuelling a rise in the number with the condition, experts wrote in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Researchers from University College London and the University of Liverpool used data to estimate that there were approximately 767,000 people with dementia in England and Wales last year. They predict this figure will rise to 872,000 in 2020, 1,092,000 in 2030 and 1,205,000 in 2040.

As a result, there will be a 57% rise in cases in 2040, compared with last year, they said.