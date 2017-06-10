Owen Paterson Hints At Debate On Reduced Abortion Times As Tories Enter Pact With DUP

An ex-Tory minister has hinted there could be a Commons vote on increasing abortion limits as his party looks to cement its alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party.

When asked about the impact the Conservative deal with the Northern Irish right-wingers could have in Parliament, Owen Paterson told the BBC’s Today programme: “I don’t see many major social issues coming up.

“You might get a debate I suppose on further reduction of abortion times as medical science advances.”

His remarks provoked fury among opponents, as well as some healthcare professionals and more liberal Conservatives.