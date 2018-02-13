Oxfam was tonight scrambling to ensure safety in its high street shops after being forced to admit thousands of volunteers work alongside children without criminal records checks. The crisis-hit charity has told HuffPost UK it is reviewing the use of Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks on the 23,000 volunteers, including those who help run stores where it allows 14-year-olds to work. Oxfam also confirmed 52 safeguarding incidents occurred within its trading retail division last year, and a former Oxfam volunteer manager told HuffPost of her fears abuse could “absolutely” take place in shops.

dageldog via Getty Images Oxfam has 650 shops in Britain - with thousands of volunteers volunteers

“Whilst paid staff were vetted, thousands of volunteers were not and unfortunately the very nature of people who abuse or take advantage of others are predatory,” the volunteer manager, who worked at Oxfam for six years, said. Other charities, including Barnardos, British Heart Foundation, and Age UK on Tuesday night confirmed to HuffPost they had also received multiple allegations relating to safeguarding in the past year. It follows comments from Oxfam’s former global head of safeguarding, Helen Evans, who claimed on Monday there had been three incidents of child abuse in its shops within a single month in 2015. Oxfam accepts applications from children aged 14 years or older.

Oxfam GB 'What age group do you fall into?': Oxfam's shop volunteer application form

The charity told HuffPost on Tuesday evening it was “exploring… the legal implications of carrying out DBS checks” on all of its 23,000 volunteers. It said it currently only did these on volunteer roles “that have supervisory responsibilities” and seeks references for all the others. Oxfam also confirmed to HuffPost that out of a previously reported 87 “incidents”, 52 were within “trading”, which is responsible for its 650 shops; 10 within Oxfam GB, which includes other divisions; and 25 in its international division. It attributed a rise in reports of allegations to improved training and said it began conducting DBS checks on shop managers and deputy managers in 2010. It raised these to “enhanced” DBS checks in 2014 and applied them retrospectively to all managers in 2015. [Have you suffered abuse while working in a charity shop? Speak with a HuffPost journalist in full confidence. Email George.Bowden@huffpost.com or Jack.Sommers@huffpost.com or WhatsApp +44 7896 804043 or +44 7508 031138]

Channel 4 News Oxfam's former head of safeguarding, Helen Evans, revealed multiple allegations of abuse had taken place in the charity's shops

DBS checks are ordinarily used for those who will work with children and vulnerable adults. One other charity cited the fact it does not accept applications from under 18s as a reason for not carrying out checks on those who volunteer in its shops. The DBS process includes searches of police records and a database of offenders banned from carrying out such work. The government says the checks are free for volunteers. The woman who used to manage Oxfam volunteers for Oxfam until 2016 added to HuffPost that she relied on “almost gut feeling” about some volunteers’ behaviour.

Could abuse happen in shops? Absolutely. Former Oxfam shop manager