Oxfam Boss Denies Claims Of A 'Cover Up' Over Aid Workers' Actions In Haiti

Four workers were sacked and three were allowed to resign, leading to concerns that former employees could work for other international aid organisations.

Mark Goldring’s comments come after the government announced it would be reviewing its relationship with Oxfam in the wake of the allegations.

The chief executive of Oxfam has denied that the charity tried to cover up allegations that some of its aid workers used prostitutes in the aftermath of the Haiti earthquake.

Goldring told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme that the charity did “anything but” cover the incident up, adding that Oxfam was proactive in releasing information to the public.

But Goldring conceded that the exact nature of the allegations against staff were not revealed and that future employers were not made aware of the alleged incidents.

“We were very open with the public that we were ashamed of the behaviour of our staff. We still are,” he said.

Goldring continued: “With hindsight, I would much prefer that we had talked about sexual misconduct.

“But I don’t think it was in anyone’s best interest to be describing the details of the behaviour in a way that was actually going to draw extreme attention to it when what we wanted to do was get on and deliver an aid programme.”

Oxfam’s staff were in Haiti as part of the relief effort following the devastating earthquake in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 people.

Goldring said that the behaviour of staff was “totally unacceptable”, but added that Oxfam had done “a lot right” since 2011.

The Department for International Development is reviewing (DfID) is reviewing its relationship with Oxfam in the wake of sex allegations.