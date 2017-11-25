Police are seeking two men in connection with an “altercation” at Oxford Circus tube station that triggered mass panic among thousands in central London last night. Armed police rushed to the area at around 4.37pm on Friday after multiple reports of shots fired. The incident triggered panic as people fled the station and sought shelter in stores and workers were put on lockdown in their offices.

NurPhoto via Getty Images A cordon on Regent Street and Oxford Circus tube station

London Ambulance Service said said it took eight people to hospital for minor injuries sustained in the stampede and one person to a major trauma centre with leg injuries.

Following the Oxford Circus incident earlier we treated several patients who sustained injuries whilst leaving the area and discharged 7 patients at the scene and took 9 patients to hospital. pic.twitter.com/Kyap01p4Gu November 24, 2017

Londoners anxiously waited for news of what had happened, while MailOnline reported a lorry had ploughed into pedestrians, based on a 10-day old tweet. Around 90 minutes after responding, police said there was no evidence of any shots, casualties or suspects. British Transport Police said it now believed the incident was caused by an altercation between two men on the platform. They issued two photos of men they wanted to speak to in connection with it, saying they “may have information about the incident and the circumstances around the incident”.

We are releasing CCTV images of two men we would like to speak with following the incident at Oxford Circus earlier today.



Anyone with information, big or small, should get in touch by texting us on 61016. https://t.co/h71UlCqxFa pic.twitter.com/mRd8k2YIMq — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017