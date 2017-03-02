Parents around the UK are being invited to contribute to the Oxford English Dictionary’s (OED) research into the language of parenting.

Users of the parenting site Mumsnet, will have the opportunity to tell the OED, on a forum, about parenting terms they regularly use.

Editors hope that this will help them to improve the dictionary’s coverage of the vast language of pregnancy, childbirth, parenting and childcare.

“Every parent knows that when you have a child you also begin to speak another language,” said Fi Mooring, senior editor on the OED.

“It’s not just baby talk; there’s a whole new vocabulary to be learned, from labour and childbirth procedures to words describing how to wean your infant.”