Oxford University Apologises For Asking Female Cleaner To Remove ‘Happy International Women’s Day’ Graffiti

Oxford University has been forced to apologise after a picture emerged on social media of a female cleaner being made to scrub “Happy International Women’s Day ” off the steps of one of its buildings.

Oxford security makes a woman cleaner scrub out “Happy International Women’s Day” on the Clarendon steps. What an image for #IWD , @UniofOxford . #strikeforUSS #UCUstrike pic.twitter.com/E9u5S37hWW

The photo was taken by Associate Professor of Political Theory, Dr Sophie Smith, who also suggested four male security guards in the photo had made the cleaner remove the graffiti as they stood by and watched.

Oxford University apologised in a reply to the tweet, saying the situation “should never have happened”.