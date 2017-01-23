Oxford University has been ordered to face a landmark trial after a graduate filed a £1 million lawsuit claiming “appallingly bad” and “boring” teaching meant he failed to get a first-class degree.

Faiz Siddiqui, who graduated with a degree in modern history in 2000, alleges he was denied a career as a top international commercial lawyer because he only achieved a 2:1 degree at Brasenose College.

In December, the university asked the High Court to strike out the 38-year-old’s claim for loss of earnings, branding it “hopelessly bad” and “time barred”.

But the Sunday Times reported that Mr Justice Kerr has now ruled Oxford has a “case to answer” and that arguments should be heard in trial “as soon as possible”.