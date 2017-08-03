A US-wide manhunt has been launched for an Oxford University employee suspected of murdering a 26-year-old man.

Chicago police have issued an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Andrew Warren - a senior treasury assistant at the university’s Somerville College - following the fatal stabbing of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Officers are also hunting bubonic plague expert Wyndham Lathem, a 42-year-old microbiology professor at Northwestern University, in connection with the killing, the Press Association reported.

Police say Cornell-Duranleau - thought to be a hair stylist - was found with multiple stab wounds in his 10th floor apartment near the city centre last Thursday, before being pronounced dead at the scene.