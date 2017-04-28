Paddy McGuinness’ wife has shared a post in praise of her post-baby body, seven months after she gave birth to her third child.
The 29-year-old married the ‘Take Me Out’ host in 2011 and they are parents to three-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and six-month-old Felicity.
Sharing a photo of herself in a green crop top and leggings, the mum explained that with three kids, exercise is at the bottom of her priority list.
“#7MonthsPostPartum: My fitness is not were I want it to be but I accept it for now, this body gave me three gorgeous, amazing babas,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 27 April.
McGuinness continued: “I actually really miss working out and I do hope to fit it into my daily routine more often but right now I’m a busy mama running on very little sleep.
“Somewhere, somehow I will see my abs again.. one day 🙏😄.”
The mum-of-three was praised by other mums for how “amazing” she looked.
“You look amazing, I’m 10 months post my second and my abs look nowhere near that with training regularly,” one wrote.
Another reminded mums no post-baby body looks the same and there is no “right” way to look, with the comment: “You look so fit and healthy, don’t fret, it took me a good year to get back. All our bodies are different.”
After reading the comments, McGuinness replied: “Thank you all so much for the positive comments, I’m really not feeling myself at the minute, I’m pretty lost in ‘mum life’ trying to keep hold of an ounce of my own identity.
“But it’s hard with three little ones, they have to come first before everything.”