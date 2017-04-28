Paddy McGuinness’ wife has shared a post in praise of her post-baby body, seven months after she gave birth to her third child.

The 29-year-old married the ‘Take Me Out’ host in 2011 and they are parents to three-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and six-month-old Felicity.

Sharing a photo of herself in a green crop top and leggings, the mum explained that with three kids, exercise is at the bottom of her priority list.

“#7MonthsPostPartum: My fitness is not were I want it to be but I accept it for now, this body gave me three gorgeous, amazing babas,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday 27 April.