Pamela Anderson Unveils Dramatic New Look On The Cannes Red Carpet

Pamela Anderson looked a million miles away from her days wearing a red swimsuit on ‘Baywatch’, when she stepped out at Cannes on Saturday night.

The 49-year-old made a splash at the annual film bash in the South of France in a stunning floor-length black dress, with her famous blonde locks slicked back.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images Pamela Anderson

The actress was in town to attend the premiere of ‘120 Battements Par Minute’.

Pamela will be on the big screen herself from the 29 May when the ‘Baywatch’ reboot hits cinema screens.

Epsilon via Getty Images

Pammie, who played CJ Parker in the original TV series, has a cameo in the film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra.

Earlier this week, the star admitted that she never wanted to be an actress, but just got lucky.

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

After accepting the Philanthropist Award at the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris, she told the crowd: “I never wanted to be an actress. That was a fluke.”

Some gals have all the luck.

Zac Efron goes shirtless on the set of 'Baywatch'