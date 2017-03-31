‘Celebrity Juice’ viewers were left cringing after Thursday’s (30 March) episode, which saw Pamela Anderson calmly walking off the set, rather than joining her fellow guests for a dance at the end of the show.
Host Keith Lemon had already teased Pammie’s walk-off, but it still proved to be a fairly uncomfortable moment, particularly as the rest of the team looked on as she picked up her coat and was led off the set.
All in all, viewers were left feeling baffled by the whole thing, with many contemplating exactly what had gone on that had displeased her so much:
It turns out the moment that actually got Pammie’s goat didn’t even make it to air, after Keith Lemon rubbed her up the wrong way by showing an image from her past in the studio.
Speaking last week, he revealed: “She just suddenly picked up her fur stole and stormed off home.
He continued: “She didn’t tell me, but she said to one of the producers, ‘I’m not happy, I have clearance on all my pictures, I’m not happy you showed that.’
“She could’ve just said, ‘Keith I have to go, I’m meeting a friend’, but no, she just stormed without even saying sorry.”
‘Celebrity Juice’ airs on Thursday nights at 10pm on ITV2.