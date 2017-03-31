‘Celebrity Juice’ viewers were left cringing after Thursday’s (30 March) episode, which saw Pamela Anderson calmly walking off the set, rather than joining her fellow guests for a dance at the end of the show.

Host Keith Lemon had already teased Pammie’s walk-off, but it still proved to be a fairly uncomfortable moment, particularly as the rest of the team looked on as she picked up her coat and was led off the set.