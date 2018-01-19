Pamela Anderson and Piers Morgan are at loggerheads over her upcoming appearance on ‘Life Stories’.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star is the latest guest to sit down for an interview on Piers with the notoriously tear-jerking talk show, where she opened up about her career and life in the public eye.

However, in a blog published on her official website, Pamela claimed her upcoming three-hour interview was edited down to 37 minutes of what she felt was reduced to “my body parts and men”.