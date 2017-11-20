Paperchase has apologised after a weekend promotion by the stationery company in the Daily Mail sparked a huge backlash on social media. The chain issued an unusual statement on Monday saying it had “listened” to customers and was “truly sorry”, adding: “We won’t ever do it again.”

We’ve listened to you about this weekend’s newspaper promotion. We now know we were wrong to do this - we’re truly sorry and we won’t ever do it again. Thanks for telling us what you really think and we apologise if we have let you down on this one. Lesson learnt. November 20, 2017

Paperchase ‘sorry’ for advertising in Daily Mail. Promises not to ‘ever do it again’. pic.twitter.com/7836QmDMVx November 20, 2017

The promotion offered Daily Mail readers two free rolls of Christmas wrapping paper, worth £4.75, from the store. The apology came after a Stop Funding Hate campaign encouraged people to contact Paperchase “urging them to rethink” their partnership with the Daily Mail. The Daily Mail accused Paperchase of allowing itself to be “bullied into apologising” and described Stop Funding Hate as “a small group of hard left Corbynist individuals seeking to suppress legitimate debate and impose their views on the media”. The Stop Funding Hate campaign group claims its aim is to “tackle the culture of hate and demonisation that is dividing our society”. The group often targets companies advertising in British tabloids whose politics it disagrees with. Stop Funding Hate said on Saturday that “many Paperchase customers will be disappointed to see them prominently aligning with the Daily Mail today”.

After a torrid few weeks of divisive stories about trans people, is a Daily Mail promotion really what customers want to see @FromPaperchase? #StartSpreadingLove #StopFundingHate https://t.co/T1psWVEFpk pic.twitter.com/BI5Vf0KTgd — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) November 18, 2017

Paperchase received a torrent of criticism after the campaign posted about the promotion on Facebook and Twitter:

I love shopping in Paperchase but was filled with dismay to see you joining forces with the Daily Mail – a publication that consistently fuels hate and division in the UK. Please reconsider your partnership. — Tracy Kewley (@tracykewley) November 20, 2017

Paperchase is normally first stop when Christmas shopping. But for as long as you’re in the Daily Mail, it’s on my naughty list. — Liam (@ljmgordon) November 18, 2017

Paperchase must realise the Mail actively promotes xenophobia/homophobia/anti-women/Islamophobia, and your advertising partnership implies you share these views, or do not see their hate promotion as significant enough to oppose. Please consider what this says about your brand. — Cath Booth (@cathbooth) November 18, 2017

Stop Funding Hate claimed victory on Monday morning, after Paperchase issued its apology.

*Confirmed* Congratulations to Paperchase, who have promised not to run any further promotional partnerships with the Daily Mail. They have acted promptly in response to customer concerns - this is great news in the run-up to Christmas! #StartSpreadingLove https://t.co/uTKWBdXokC — Stop Funding Hate (@StopFundingHate) November 20, 2017

But many took umbrage at Paperchase’s apology, with some saying they will boycott the stationery chain, urging others to follow suit.

Paperchase apologises for advertising in a British newspaper. I won't shop there ever again. https://t.co/o2ES4vRhfO — Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) November 20, 2017

Wait - Paperchase *apologised* for running an advertisement in the Daily Mail? It only wants customers who think the Mail unacceptable?? Now we're politicising Christmas wrapping paper? https://t.co/ciG6gKMlol — Andrew Lilico (@andrew_lilico) November 20, 2017

Almost literally unbelievable. Paperchase apologises for running a promotion in the Daily Mail, Britain's most successful newspaper. Shame on you @FromPaperchase. https://t.co/B81ZFMkyBs — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) November 20, 2017

Here's hoping Daily Mail readers boycott Paperchase in return. https://t.co/9BCEWGMurH — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) November 20, 2017

I for one am happy to lead a boycott of @FromPaperchase for making this absurd grovelling apology simply for advertising in a national newspaper. Bloody absurd. https://t.co/cUAf9RGf75 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) November 20, 2017

A spokesman for the Daily Mail said in a statement: “The Mail has only run one promotion with Paperchase – who are not an advertiser – and had no plans for any more, so it is disingenuous of them to say it won’t be repeated. “However it is deeply worrying that Paperchase should have allowed itself to be bullied into apologising – on the back of a derisory number of Facebook comments and tweets – to internet trolls orchestrated by a small group of hard left Corbynist individuals seeking to suppress legitimate debate and impose their views on the media. “Has the company considered what message they are sending to the four million people who read the Daily Mail on Saturday, many of whom will be their customers? “It is one of the fundamental principles of free and fearless journalism that editorial decisions are not dictated by advertisers or commercial partners, and we are sure anyone who values freedom of expression will be as appalled as we are by Stop Funding Hate’s attempts to threaten the Mail and other newspapers.” Last year, Lego ended its relationship with the Daily Mail following a campaign to stop brands from buying ad space in tabloid newspapers.