Paramedic Praised For Going Beyond Call Of Duty To Keep Elderly Warm In Winter

A Birmingham-based paramedic who bled a 93-year-old woman’s radiator while on callout to her husband has been praised on social media for going above and beyond to help others. Karl Williams and his colleagues, who work for West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), were called to an elderly couple’s home on 5 March when they noticed the couple’s heating had stopped working, forcing them to use an electric heater. After assessing the patient, an elderly man who was unwell and had been slowly deteriorating, the ambulance crew spent 10 minutes bleeding the radiators in the house before taking him to hospital where he underwent further assessment. “The woman was too elderly and frail to come to hospital with her husband,” 28-year-old Karl tells HuffPost UK. “It was late at night and cold, and she was going to be at home alone. She couldn’t thank us enough. It almost made me cry. It was then that I realised just a small thing like that has such a positive impact on a person’s emotions, wellbeing and health.”

WmasKarlW Karl Williams

Karl recalls that on arrival at the couple’s home, the woman asked if they wanted her to move a plug-in heater to make more space. It was at this point that she explained she had started using it to keep warm as her heating had not been working for a few weeks - including the artic temperatures caused by ‘the beast from the east’. “She told me that she had called the heating company that day and they tried to guide her through bleeding the radiators, which she had wrote in a little book, but was unable to perform or keep up with the instructions,” Karl says. “So I asked if she had a radiator key and went about bleeding all the radiators. The only warm room was the room we were in and one other room that used a different style of radiator.” As soon as the radiators had been bled, the house warmed up. The team showed the woman how to do it, but also advised her that if she was ever uncomfortable doing it she should call a plumber.