Paramedic's Body Positive Advice Is What We All Need To Hear Ahead Of January

With Christmas now over (sob!) many will be looking to January and New Year, New You. But rather than punish yourself with restrictive diets and gruelling exercise routines because you ate biscuits for breakfast throughout December, take heed from Riley Hemson’s body positive advice.

The 21-year-old paramedic, who lost 25kg (almost four stone) in a year, shared some powerful thoughts on Instagram about body positivity and self-love.

Reflecting on the past year, she wrote: “What started as a mission to lose a heap of weight, turned into a journey of health, love and happiness...

“If you’re intending on changing your body to ultimately be happy with what you see, you will never be happy. LOVE yourself enough to treat your body and mind with the nutrition it needs. Fuel your journey with love, not hate. Everything else will fall perfectly into place.”