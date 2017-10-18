A mum who “lost her shit” over a stranger who misused a parent and baby parking space decided to get her own back.
Alex, mum to two-year-old twins Osian and Rhydian, who blogs at ‘Make Mine A Double’, already had a parent and baby space herself, but was frustrated when a “boy racer” pulled up into the one next to her.
“When I got back to my car an oversized, too old to be a boy racer, pulled into the parent and baby space next to me as if it was a F1 pit stop,” the mum from Oxfordshire, wrote on Facebook on 15 October.
“The breakneck speed made me shit my pants a little. I thought maybe they were giving everything away for free in Tesco to warrant the urgency.”
When Alex told the stranger the space was reserved for parents and babies only, they responded: “So?”
Alex asked the man if he could move to another space as it can be tricky for parents to find somewhere to park. He replied that it “wasn’t his problem”.
And when she said there were no parent and child spaces left, he told her: “There will be when you leave, now fuck off you fat bitch.”
Alex wrote on Facebook: “I had gone from polite to the burning fires of Hades in five words.
“What I really wanted to say to him was that I’ve been on a sodding diet for the last 10 days and nearly lost half a stone.
“I’m a bloody starving, knackered mother of exhausting twins and you’ve just pushed me over the limit of was what my last iota of politeness.”
Instead, she tried to keep calm and told him: “I hope you have kids and experience a really, really difficult day and a knob like you fucks you over one day.”
I used my bad nappy for good." Mum blogger, Alex.
When Alex turned back to her boys in the car, there was an “overwhelming smell” and, knowing what it was, she decided to get even with the stranger.
“I used my bad nappy for good,” she wrote.
“A little justice for all knackered parents who have been fucked over with similar twatty McTwat faces abusing these parking spaces.
“Yes that’s right... I did it! I stuck my dirty nappy to his windscreen, securing it with his windscreen wiper. I felt instantly better. I’m just sorry I didn’t have the time to hang round to see his reaction. I did receive affirmation from another woman who must have witnessed the incident - ‘That’s genius,’ she said, as she walked off with a smile.”
Alex’s post had nearly 25,000 likes and 4,000 comments in three days.
Commenters found it hilarious, with one writing: “You go girl, so happy you did this”. Another wrote: “Well done, wish I had been there - I’m glad you got your own back”.
Speaking to HuffPost UK about the positive reaction, Alex said: ”It has been crazy. I didn’t know everyone was so annoyed as I am about these spaces.
“There’s so much love and support from other tired parents. The response has been worldwide and quite overwhelming.”