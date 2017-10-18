A mum who “lost her shit” over a stranger who misused a parent and baby parking space decided to get her own back.

Alex, mum to two-year-old twins Osian and Rhydian, who blogs at ‘Make Mine A Double’, already had a parent and baby space herself, but was frustrated when a “boy racer” pulled up into the one next to her.

“When I got back to my car an oversized, too old to be a boy racer, pulled into the parent and baby space next to me as if it was a F1 pit stop,” the mum from Oxfordshire, wrote on Facebook on 15 October.

“The breakneck speed made me shit my pants a little. I thought maybe they were giving everything away for free in Tesco to warrant the urgency.”

When Alex told the stranger the space was reserved for parents and babies only, they responded: “So?”