15 Parenting Fails In 2016: From Missed School Notes To Seesaw Tumbles, We've All Done It

Everyone makes mistakes, eh?

21/12/2016 16:20
Amy Packham Life Writer (Parents) at The Huffington Post UK

No matter how hard you try as a parent, no one gets things right 100% of the time.

That’s why learning about other mums and dads’ fails, and supporting them through it, only makes us a tighter-knit parenting community.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the best fails from 2016 because its important to be able to laugh at ourselves from time-to-time and these are just hilarious.

Click through to read the original stories in all their glory.

1. The dad who couldn’t handle his toddler vomiting.

“So this just happened, call me,” he text his wife

2. The mum who couldn’t keep her two kids on the seesaw.

It’s pretty hard, you know? Watch it here.

Imgur

3. The dad who caused mayhem when he shaved his beard.

His daughter was not happy

YouTube

4. The mum who didn’t read the school memo about bringing in chopped celery.

“Why? Because I don’t look in his folder,” she wrote on Facebook.

5. The dad who lost his son.

He found him again, don’t worry. It happens. 

WalesOnline

6. The mums who assumed this kids’ toy was *something else*.

Grown women cracking up at a sausage. Yep.  

Argos

7. The dad who wore the worst T-shirt possible during his wife’s labour.

Just why?

I wore this custom shirt during my wife's labor. Wife was not amused. [OC] from funny

8. The mum who has given her son the wrong perception of her “going out” look.

Black LBD. All. the. time

My friend's 6 year old daughter drew this at school...

9. The dad who snapped his kid eating a Santa that also looked like *something else*.

But of course he had to take a photo

10. The mum who left her hungry toddler alone for one minute.

Never do that

11. The dad who couldn’t get used to his newborn.

Still adjusting

Adjustment Phase

12. The mum who ran out of mugs for tea.

Used her baby’s bottle, of course. 

13. The dad who couldn’t get a nice picture of his four daughters.

 It’s just never going to happen

14. The mum who loves wine a bit too much.

And her toddler’s card showed it. 

Awkwardfamilyphotos

15. The dad who couldn’t tell his twins apart.

So he considered tattooing them. Fair. 

Getty

Isn’t being a parent just a barrel of laughs?

