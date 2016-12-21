No matter how hard you try as a parent, no one gets things right 100% of the time.

That’s why learning about other mums and dads’ fails, and supporting them through it, only makes us a tighter-knit parenting community.

We’ve rounded up 15 of the best fails from 2016 because its important to be able to laugh at ourselves from time-to-time and these are just hilarious.

Click through to read the original stories in all their glory. 1. The dad who couldn’t handle his toddler vomiting. “So this just happened, call me,” he text his wife.

2. The mum who couldn’t keep her two kids on the seesaw. It’s pretty hard, you know? Watch it here.

Imgur

3. The dad who caused mayhem when he shaved his beard. His daughter was not happy.

YouTube

4. The mum who didn’t read the school memo about bringing in chopped celery. “Why? Because I don’t look in his folder,” she wrote on Facebook.

5. The dad who lost his son. He found him again, don’t worry. It happens.

WalesOnline

6. The mums who assumed this kids’ toy was *something else*. Grown women cracking up at a sausage. Yep.

Argos

7. The dad who wore the worst T-shirt possible during his wife’s labour. Just why?

8. The mum who has given her son the wrong perception of her “going out” look. Black LBD. All. the. time.

9. The dad who snapped his kid eating a Santa that also looked like *something else*. But of course he had to take a photo.

Hi @CadburyUK, my little lad loves your chocolate but I think your chocolate Santa Claus cast needs some work!!! pic.twitter.com/qHCjIVTXQt — Col (@ColTalbot1) December 8, 2016

10. The mum who left her hungry toddler alone for one minute. Never do that.

Note to self: Never leave a hungry toddler with anything in a 1m radius. @DigitalMumsHQ #RealMumMoments pic.twitter.com/bY4I4sBAbr — Brett Pietersma (@hesterastrid) February 22, 2016

11. The dad who couldn’t get used to his newborn. Still adjusting.

12. The mum who ran out of mugs for tea. Used her baby’s bottle, of course.

One of those 'no good to anyone days' #RealMumMoments pic.twitter.com/uHbBxtoyl4 — Lucy James (@Pure_SocialUK) February 22, 2016

13. The dad who couldn’t get a nice picture of his four daughters. It’s just never going to happen.

Me: We've taken 1,000 pics. We're never going to get all 4 kids smiling at once.



Wife: Fine. Just pick the best one pic.twitter.com/E7jDR5uGIm — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) March 27, 2016

14. The mum who loves wine a bit too much. And her toddler’s card showed it.

Awkwardfamilyphotos

15. The dad who couldn’t tell his twins apart. So he considered tattooing them. Fair.

Getty

Isn’t being a parent just a barrel of laughs?

