The thought of travelling long journeys with kids may fill you with dread, but this parent’s hack using a simple balloon could be the answer to your prayers.

Reddit user orchid_breeder shared the simple yet useful hack online, explaining that all parents should have balloons in their pocket when travelling.

“Many times I have been saved travelling with balloons,” the parent wrote on Reddit on 31 May.

“They take up no space and are great for airports, especially on the way home when the kids are sick of all their toys.”