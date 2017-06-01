The thought of travelling long journeys with kids may fill you with dread, but this parent’s hack using a simple balloon could be the answer to your prayers.
Reddit user orchid_breeder shared the simple yet useful hack online, explaining that all parents should have balloons in their pocket when travelling.
“Many times I have been saved travelling with balloons,” the parent wrote on Reddit on 31 May.
“They take up no space and are great for airports, especially on the way home when the kids are sick of all their toys.”
The parent explained: “We’ve played with balloons in a hotel room when the kids needed to get energy out.
“When I had a plane that was delayed, I was able to whip out a balloon that was in my carry on and blow it up. We found a gate that was empty and played volleyball over the seats for 90 minutes before the plane boarded.
“There are almost infinite games you can invent with a balloon, and they work as well for 15-year-olds as they do for two-year-olds. All hail the great balloon.