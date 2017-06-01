All Sections
    • PARENTS
    01/06/2017 11:45 BST

    Parenting Hack: Why Carrying A Balloon In Your Pocket When Travelling With Kids Is A Genius Idea

    'All hail the great balloon.' 🎈🎈🎈

    The thought of travelling long journeys with kids may fill you with dread, but this parent’s hack using a simple balloon could be the answer to your prayers.

    Reddit user orchid_breeder shared the simple yet useful hack online, explaining that all parents should have balloons in their pocket when travelling.

    “Many times I have been saved travelling with balloons,” the parent wrote on Reddit on 31 May. 

    “They take up no space and are great for airports, especially on the way home when the kids are sick of all their toys.”

    alexsfoto via Getty Images
    LPT: travelling with kids? Bring some balloons with you. They take up no space, and are great for airports, especially on the way home when the kids are sick of all the toys they brought. from Parenting

    The parent explained: “We’ve played with balloons in a hotel room when the kids needed to get energy out.

    “When I had a plane that was delayed, I was able to whip out a balloon that was in my carry on and blow it up. We found a gate that was empty and played volleyball over the seats for 90 minutes before the plane boarded.

    “There are almost infinite games you can invent with a balloon, and they work as well for 15-year-olds as they do for two-year-olds. All hail the great balloon.

    “PS. it’s fun for me too.”

    A parent commenting on the thread explained they’d used a similar idea with an inflatable beach ball: “You can collapse them down to nothing and then inflate them in an empty gate of a layover airport to get some good run-around time in, then deflate them again to board.”

    Who knew simple things could be such crowd pleasers?

    It’s almost as brilliant as a dad’s parenting hack using a potato. The dad said his toddler was acting up, so he found the biggest potato in the kitchen and told his son to hold onto it until he changed his attitude.  

    He told his son when he was ready to say nice things, he could put the potato down. And that was it. 

    “It worked,” the dad wrote. “He thought it was so silly and his mood changed.”

