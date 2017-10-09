UPDATE: Demands For Dubai Boycott As Jamie Harron Awaits Court For ‘Touching A Man’s Hip’ The parents of a British man facing a three-year jail sentence in Dubai for putting his hand on a man so he did not “bump and spill drinks” have urged people to stop visiting the country. Jamie Harron, from Stirling, was arrested for alleged public indecency and drinking alcohol at the Rock Bottom Bar on July 15. He has been stripped of his passport and will appear in court in a fortnight for further legal proceedings. The electrician had been working in Afghanistan and was on a two-day stopover in Dubai when the incident happened. He has since lost his job and has spent more than £32,000 in expenses and legal fees.

SWNS Jamie Harron with his parents Patricia and Graham

His distraught father Graham said: “Patricia [Jamie’s mother] and I have not been able to relax for a moment. We never dreamed we would have to face something like this. “We are a very close family and it is killing us to think of him spending even three nights in jail, let alone three years.

“People have to stop visiting that country. I think it is unacceptable that the FCO actually promotes the UAE to British tourists.” Patricia said: “I’m up all night worrying...There’s no chance of sleep.” Jamie, who spent five days sharing a cell with a single mattress with eight men, said: “The whole thing is like a horrible dream and I just don’t know when it is going to end. I thought it would be over by now but it feels like it will never be. “This has broken me, financially and emotionally.”

SWNS Jamie Harron has been stranded in Dubai for three months