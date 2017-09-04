12 Parents Reveal Why (Sometimes) They Regret Having Children

Raising a child can be a rollercoaster of emotions - and because having a baby changes your life beyond recognition, mums and dads may sometimes feel like maybe they weren’t cut out for parenthood.
Now 14 parents on a Reddit thread have opened up about their regrets and why - despite loving their kids more than anything in the world - every once in a while it helps to admit that there are things that make them wish they hadn’t had children.
More:Uk Parents Family Mums Dads Parent Voices
Advertisement
Suggested For You
Comments
Advertisement
Advertisement
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW UK PARENTS
Newsletter
Advertisement