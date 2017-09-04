12 Parents Reveal Why (Sometimes) They Regret Having Children

1. “A big part of it is how having kids has changed my wife and my relationship with my wife in ways neither of us could never have anticipated. I would certainly leave her, if not for my desire to be present in my kids lives. Oddly, I’m not sure there would be any reason to leave, if we hadn’t had kids.”

- acb_132

2. “When I see how ugly the world can be. How ugly people treat each other. How the future seems so scary sometimes it makes me regret having a son and having him have to experience and know the world someday. That’s the only time I regret him.”