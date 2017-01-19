Paris Jackson Makes Modelling Debut For Chanel

Paris Jackson has made her first foray into the world of fashion with a photoshoot for Chanel.
The 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe was spotted modelling for the luxury brand in Paris, France on Wednesday 18 January.
Held in front of the Eiffel Tower, the photoshoot saw Jackson posing with male models dressed as soldiers and holding American and French flags.
In the images she bears a striking resemblance to Madonna in the 80s thanks to her bright blonde quiff, red lipstick and bold eyebrows.
This week The Mirror reported that Paris’ career as a model is set to go from strength to strength.
Apparently she has already booked three “major magazine” covers and has been approached by a number of modelling agencies and brands.