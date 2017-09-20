The first ever statue of a woman to stand in London’s historic Parliament Square will be unveiled next year after a monument of suffragist Millicent Fawcett was given approved.

The bronze statue of Fawcett, who campaigned for decades for women’s rights, will be revealed in 2018 to coincide with the centenary of older, wealthy women being granted the vote in Britain.

The monument will also mark the first time a woman has erected a statue in the square, with Turner-Prize winning artist Gillian Wearing creating the piece.