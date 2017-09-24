Parsons Green Suspect’s Foster Parents 'Shell-Shocked' By Ordeal, Says Son

The elderly foster parents of the prime suspect in the Parsons Green terror attack have been left “shell-shocked” by the ordeal, their son has said.

Spencer Jones said the home of mother Penny, 71, and father Ron Jones, 88, in Sunbury, which has been inspected by forensic officers for the last week, is a “place of love and tolerance”.

The couple, awarded MBEs for services to children and families, have fostered almost 300 children together.