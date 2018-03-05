Pasty Containing Pineapple Wins World Championships - And Brits Aren't Happy

A pasty containing a controversial filling has scooped the top prize at the World Pasty Championships. The award-winning pastry in the ‘Open Savoury Company’ category contained barbecue pulled chicken with sweet potato, courgette, red pepper, sweetcorn and - wait for it - pineapple.

The Pure Pasty Company from Virginia, US, pipped a vegan yellow Thai pasty from Warrens Bakery and smoked haddock pasty from The Cornish Bakery to the post.

Needless to say the results went down like a lead balloon on Twitter, with some citing the win as “travesty”. Oh the drama.