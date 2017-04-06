A 73-year-old woman was alerted to a potentially fatal health problem when her Fitbit displayed a resting heart rate of 140 beats per minute. Patricia Lauder, a retiree from Connecticut, called an ambulance when her heart rate rocketed and, after being rushed to hospital for tests, doctors revealed she had two large blood clots in her lungs. The condition could’ve proven fatal if left unattended, as the blockage in her lungs had caused her heart to work harder to circulate blood. “My heart had enlarged to about 65% beyond its (normal) capacity,” Lauder said, according to CNN.

Janine Gelineau / UConn Health Patricia Lauder

Lauder had been battling a sinus infection, which she initially blamed for her increasing heart rate. But when her Fitbit showed that her heart beat wasn’t slowing, she began to get worried. After visiting her doctor’s, testing and X-rays showed it wasn’t a cold or pneumonia. When her heart rate reached 140 beats per minute - and she even couldn’t do simple chores without getting out of breath - she knew something was desperately wrong. According to the NHS, most adults have a resting heart rate of 60-100 beats per minute. Lauder called an ambulance and was rushed to the emergency department at her local hospital in Farmington. It was there that she was told she had blood clots in her lungs, which were putting pressure on her heart. Dr JuYong Lee, director of vascular and endovascular medicine at UConn Health Calhoun Cardiology Center, where Lauder was treated, said: “I think the Fitbit actually helped her decide whether or not this was a serious condition at that time. “This condition is very critical and she may have actually died if she had not sought medical attention.”