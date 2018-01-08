Reshuffle Chaos As Tories Delete Tweet Announcing Wrong Party Chairman

Theresa May’s cabinet reshuffle got off to a chaotic start as the Tories bungled the announcement of their new party chairman.
Patrick McLoughlin has left role he has held since July 2016, however, there was confusion over who will replace him after the Conservatives hastily deleted a tweet announcing Transport Secretary Chris Grayling would take the position.
Brandon Lewis, the Immigration Minister, has been officially announced as the new chairman.
Iain Carter, CCHQ’s political director, is reportedly be behind the error. It is believed he saw a tweet by the BBC’s Norman Smith discussing Grayling’s potential move on the television.
Earlier today the Conservatives’ website was also down.
It is thought the party failed to update their online certificate.
Separately, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has resigned due to ill health. Her long-time ally is to undergo surgery for a lung lesion.
The shake-up at CCHQ comes as the Prime Minister aims to shake-up party structures and broaden the Tories’ appeal.
McLoughlin was appointed by May in 2016 and was tasked with winning over northern working class voters.
But in the wake of the Tories losing their majority at the General Election and a disastrous security breach at the party’s conference, many regarded McLoughlin’s exit inevitable.
It comes after membership of the Conservative Party fell to around 70,000 on McLoughlin’s watch. It had been around 250,000 when David Cameron took the reins in 2005.
Labour’s membership, meanwhile, has swelled to around 570,000 as the affiliated group Momentum became a huge success and Jeremy Corbyn rose to become leader.
It is expected that May will install a number of new MPs to serve alongside him in vice-chairman roles.
McLoughlin, the MP for the Derbyshire Dales, has been a minister as far back as the Thatcher government.