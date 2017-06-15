Patti LuPone pulled precisely zero punches when she was asked whether she’d be willing to perform for US President Donald Trump.

The Broadway legend was speaking to a reporter from Variety at the Tony Awards, when the subject of whether Trump would enjoy her current musical show, ‘War Paint’ came up.

She said simply: “Well I hope he doesn’t [come and see it], because I won’t perform if he does.”

When the reporter pressed her for a reason, Patti - clearly ready to move on from the topic of Donald Trump - bluntly stated: “Because I hate the motherfucker. How’s that?”

The actress was appearing at the awards show alongside the rest of the cast of ‘War Paint’, which tells the story of make-up entrepreneurs, Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein.

Both she and co-star Christine Ebersole were nominated in the category of Best Leading Actress In A Musical, but lost out to Bette Midler.

Patti LuPone did not come to play

Trump isn’t the only one to be on the receiving end of one of Patti LuPone’s barbs, though.