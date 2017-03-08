Confusion surrounds allegations that Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell took part in a gay orgy on board the Royal Yacht Britannia.
The claims were made by Burrell’s agent, Adam Muddle, and came just a day after the 57-year-old father-of-two came out as gay and announced he will marry his long-term partner.
Muddle is alleged to have told The Sun the scandal saw members of the navy dismissed after they were caught up in the incident in 1981, when homosexuality in the armed forces was illegal.
Muddle said: “Paul was there. But he wasn’t arrested or subjected to any sort of criminal charges, because he was the Queen’s right hand man at that point.
“It’s believed the Queen pulled him to one side and told him how disappointed she was and told him he had to get back on the right track and find himself a nice girl and become married.”
Two years later, Burrell married Maria, whom he divorced six months ago, following 32 years of marriage.
But Burrell, who Diana famously described as her “rock”, has hit out at the comments to the MailOnline.
He said: “I would like to unequivocally distance myself from the gutter quotes, attributed to my representative, that are not only unacceptable but totally misrepresent me.
“I will review how and why this ‘pitch’ ever came to pass without my knowledge.”
Burrell added: “I did not commission my agent to say anything along the lines of what’s been reported in The Sun.”
Muddle has been contacted for comment, but HuffPost UK understands he is currently overseas.
Burrell plans to tie the knot with Graham Cooper in April at a circus-themed ceremony in the Lake District.
Following Diana’s death in 1997, Paul wrote several books about his time working in the Royal household.
In 2004 he took part in ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’. He’s also been rumoured to be taking to the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dancefloor on a number of occasions.
He recently opened up to his ex-wife Maria and their grown up sons Alexander and Nicholas about his decision to wed Graham.
In a joint statement released last year the Burrells confirmed they were divorcing.
It said: “Our clients Paul and Maria Burrell would like to end any speculation over the past few days by confirming that they are currently going through a divorce.
“The decision to file for divorce was a mutual one, both Paul and Maria remain the best of friends and have two wonderful sons who remain their priority.
“Paul and Maria will not be giving any further comments and would request that their privacy is respected during this time.”