PA Paul Burrell says the remarks attributed to his agent misrepresent him

Muddle said: “Paul was there. But he wasn’t arrested or subjected to any sort of criminal charges, because he was the Queen’s right hand man at that point. “It’s believed the Queen pulled him to one side and told him how disappointed she was and told him he had to get back on the right track and find himself a nice girl and become married.” Two years later, Burrell married Maria, whom he divorced six months ago, following 32 years of marriage. But Burrell, who Diana famously described as her “rock”, has hit out at the comments to the MailOnline.

PA Burrell with his former wife Maria, whom he divorced six months ago

He said: “I would like to unequivocally distance myself from the gutter quotes, attributed to my representative, that are not only unacceptable but totally misrepresent me. “I will review how and why this ‘pitch’ ever came to pass without my knowledge.” Burrell added: “I did not commission my agent to say anything along the lines of what’s been reported in The Sun.” Muddle has been contacted for comment, but HuffPost UK understands he is currently overseas. Burrell plans to tie the knot with Graham Cooper in April at a circus-themed ceremony in the Lake District.

Reuters Burrell poses with a copy of the Spanish version of his book, 'A Royal Duty' in 2004